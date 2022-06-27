Guelph man charged with assault with a weapon after Waterloo man hospitalized with serious injuries

Guelph man charged with assault with a weapon after Waterloo man hospitalized with serious injuries

A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo. A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver