Guelph man charged with assault for allegedly spitting on officers

A Guelph man is facing several charges, including two counts of assaulting a police officer, after he allegedly spit on officers while in custody.

Guelph police said around 3:30 p.m. Friday, they were called to an apartment building downtown after a man was seen stealing a fire extinguisher. He was located a short distance away and arrested.

While in custody at the police station, the man covered a cell camera. Officers moved the man to another cell, but he became agitated and spat at two officers, striking one on the back of the head and one on the cheeks, Guelph police said.

The man was also found to be in possession of small amounts of suspected fentanyl and hydromorphone, according to police.

The 36-year-old Guelph man is charged with two counts each of assaulting police and possessing controlled substances as well as theft, possessing stolen property and failing to comply with an undertaking.