Guelph man charged with 4 counts of sexual assault
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 8:37AM EDT
Guelph Police have arrested a man wanted for at least four sexual assaults in the city.
Two of the alleged assaults happened in July of this year.
Police say on July 26th a woman was assaulted at Riverside Park.
The suspect was described as brown, between 50 and 60 years-old, a thing build and had a young child with him at the time.
Police say the man is also wanted for a sexual assault that happened on July 22, and on two other unspecified dates.
A suspected was arrested on August 8.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.