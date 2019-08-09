

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police have arrested a man wanted for at least four sexual assaults in the city.

Two of the alleged assaults happened in July of this year.

Police say on July 26th a woman was assaulted at Riverside Park.

The suspect was described as brown, between 50 and 60 years-old, a thing build and had a young child with him at the time.

Police say the man is also wanted for a sexual assault that happened on July 22, and on two other unspecified dates.

A suspected was arrested on August 8.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.