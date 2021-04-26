KITCHENER -- A Guelph man has been charged following break-and-enters at local construction sites.

In a news release, officials said the break-ins were reported at sites on April 18 and 22. Tools were stolen from work vehicles and storage containers, according to police.

Police carried out a search warrant at a home on April 23.

A 43-year-old Guelph man was charged with break-and-enter and possession of stolen property.

Police said they recovered some of the stolen items.