

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man was charged with careless driving following a crash on Highway 401.

Police say a vehicle driven by a 69-year-old man was travelling eastbound on the highway in Chatham when it lost control.

The vehicle rolled over, ending up on its roof.

Both the driver and the passenger in the vehicle were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The eastbound lanes near Highway 40 were closed for about 90 minutes while police investigated.

Police did not identify the driver.