Guelph man charged after running away from traffic stop

A Guelph man is facing drug and weapons related charges after police said he tried to run away from a traffic stop on foot.

A Guelph Police officer stopped a vehicle without a front licence plate in the Cardigan Street and Norwich Street East area on Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

The officer said the driver gave them a fake name during the traffic stop.

While the officer was trying to figure out who the driver really was, the man turned and ran off. He was caught a short distance away and allegedly tried to punch the officer.

He was arrested and a search uncovered a spring-assisted knife, suspected cocaine and methamphetamine, a scale, cash and unused baggies.

The 28-year-old Guelph man has been charged with obstructing police, assault to resist arrest, unauthorized possession of a weapon, two counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of breaching probation orders.