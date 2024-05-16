Guelph man charged after jewelry and cash stolen from home

Police have charged a 44-year-old Guelph man after a home near Marksam Road and Stephen Drive was ransacked while the residents were away.

Neighbours told police they had seen a man knocking on the front door of the home shortly after the residents went out Saturday morning. The neighbours said the man then walked toward the rear of the house.

An unknown tool was used to force open the back door.

Jewellery and more than $5,000 in Canadian and American cash were taken.

Police arrested a man on Wednesday and charged him with break and enter.