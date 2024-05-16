Guelph man charged after jewelry and cash stolen from home
Police have charged a 44-year-old Guelph man after a home near Marksam Road and Stephen Drive was ransacked while the residents were away.
Neighbours told police they had seen a man knocking on the front door of the home shortly after the residents went out Saturday morning. The neighbours said the man then walked toward the rear of the house.
An unknown tool was used to force open the back door.
Jewellery and more than $5,000 in Canadian and American cash were taken.
Police arrested a man on Wednesday and charged him with break and enter.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57.
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
Noticed a new payment? Some Canadians get first carbon rebate
Many Canadians found a message from the Canada Revenue Agency this week as they received their first direct deposit for the Canada Carbon Rebate.
Teen died from eating a spicy chip as part of social media challenge, autopsy report concludes
A medical examiner says a Massachusetts teen who participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge died from ingesting a substance 'with a high capsaicin concentration.'
Protecting your car from the growing risk of keyless vehicle thefts
Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. But that technology also makes things easier for thieves.
WATCH Scientists get a surprising glimpse at a rare deep-sea squid
Scientists from the University of Western Australia and Kelpsie Geociences in the U.K. say they were surprised to discover an underwater camera caught video of a rare deep-sea squid.
There's a new workers' rights treaty in Canada, but will it actually protect you?
Although a global workers' treaty has been in force in Canada since January, an employment lawyer believes it won't do anything more to protect employees from violence and harassment.
Is it safe to use your phone to collect points in the drive-thru?
The Saskatchewan RCMP wants you to know it’s not targeting drive-thrus to ticket people for using their fast food reward apps.
Slovak authorities charge 'lone wolf' with assassination attempt on the prime minister
The Slovak interior minister said Thursday that a 'lone wolf' has been charged in the shooting that seriously wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico.
London
-
18 year old charged after crashing into school bus
An 18-year-old resident of Tillsonburg is facing charges after crashing into a school bus with students aboard in South-West Oxford early Thursday morning.
-
Investigation underway after assaults reported at 2 St. Thomas, Ont. high schools
An investigation is underway after two people were assaulted during separate incidents at St. Thomas high schools earlier this week.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London Knights sweep Oshawa Generals, win 5th OHL Championship
The London Knights have won their fifth OHL title after sweeping the Oshawa Generals in the league’s championship series.
Windsor
-
Owner of missing dog 'can’t sleep' 8 months after warrant was issued for woman who took Lemmy
It's been nearly eight months since a bench warrant was issued for the woman who Greg Marentette believes has possession of his Newfoundland dog — but no arrest has been made and Lemmy still has not been found.
-
Here's what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Victoria Day 2024
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Victoria Day on Monday, May 20, 2024.
-
Tools stolen during Wallaceburg break-in
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a garage break-in in Wallaceburg.
Barrie
-
Orillia's famous yuletide tree has exited the city
Orillia's famous Christmas tree faces the wood chipper.
-
Safe Boating Awareness Week: wear a lifejacket when on the water
OPP caution people on boats, kayaks and paddle boards to wear life jackets.
-
Senior arrested for impaired driving in Oro-Medonte
A parked car on a busy highway led police into an impaired investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police searching for second stabbing suspect
One person is in custody while a second suspect is on the loose following a stabbing that sent two people to hospital in northern Ontario, police say.
-
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
Ottawa
-
Man jumps from second floor to escape fire in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a call for a fire on Tall Oak Private, near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
-
Early cancer diagnosis saves lives, Canada's healthcare system millions, research shows
Researchers at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) say while recent research shows breast cancer cases are on the rise among younger Canadians (Link), early diagnosis not only saves lives, but also saves the country's healthcare system nearly $500 million.
-
Motorcyclist dead following collision in Russell, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Craig Street, west of Hamilton Road, in Russell at approximately 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Details of 16-month police investigation into Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski to be revealed
The details of a 16-month Durham police investigation into Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ Aiden Pleterski are set to be revealed on Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario calls on Toronto to drop 'disastrous' drug decriminalization request
The province’s health minister and solicitor general are urging Toronto to rescind its request to decriminalize simple possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use, calling the proposal “misguided” and “disastrous.”
-
Montreal
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
-
-
Q&A
Q&A 'Smart' keys: Quebecer seeks class action lawsuit, saying cars are too easy to steal
A Quebec man is seeking permission to file a class-action lawsuit against several car companies, claiming they are to blame for vehicle thefts due to security failures with their key fobs.
Atlantic
-
Two Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors
Two prominent Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors.
-
-
Daily burn ban fine raised to $25K in Nova Scotia
Lighting a fire during a daily burn ban in Nova Scotia will cost a pretty penny this summer.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg trial to hear from former partner of admitted serial killer
The ex-wife of an admitted serial killer is expected to testify today in a Winnipeg courtroom.
-
'Inhumane conditions': 68 dogs pulled from Winnipeg home
Nearly six dozen dogs were seized from a home Wednesday morning by the Winnipeg Humane Society. It is the largest known seizure of animals in the city’s history.
-
Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death
Winnipeg police are investigating the suspicious death of a 35-year-old man earlier this month.
Calgary
-
-
10 things to do in Calgary over the Victoria Day long weekend
Ten local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this long weekend.
-
LIVE AT 9:30 MT
LIVE AT 9:30 MT Alberta, Wood Buffalo officials to give wildfire updates Thursday
Government and fire officials will give an update on Alberta's wildfire situation Thursday morning. Watch both news conferences online at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
Edmonton
-
LIVE AT 9:30 MT
LIVE AT 9:30 MT Alberta, Wood Buffalo officials to give wildfire updates Thursday
Government and fire officials will give an update on Alberta's wildfire situation Thursday morning. Watch both news conferences online at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
-
Oilers coach undecided which goalie will start Game 5 against Canucks
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch is undecided on who will be starting in net in Thursday night's Game 5 tilt against the Vancouver Canucks.
Vancouver
-
'Some structural damage' from wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., mayor confirms
More than one home has been damaged or lost due to a massive wildfire outside of the B.C. community of Fort Nelson, the mayor confirmed Wednesday.
-
Canadian dog owners brace for stricter rules for entering U.S.
Travelling with a pet is already a challenge, but soon it could be even harder for dog owners heading down to the U.S.
-
B.C. YouTuber ordered to pay $350K for 'relentless' online defamation campaign
An 'unrepentant' YouTuber has been ordered to pay $350,000 in damages as compensation for a 'relentless' campaign of defamation waged online against a business owner and his company, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.