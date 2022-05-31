Guelph man charged after hitting former employee with transport truck: police
A Guelph man is facing charges after Guelph police claim he intentionally hit a former employee with a transport truck.
According to police, the two men were arguing at a business in the Laird Road and Clair Road West area Monday morning. Police say the argument then became physical as one man hit the other in the face.
Police say the dispute spilled over into the yard where a transport truck was parked. Police allege one of the men climbed into the truck and intentionally drove toward the other at a slow rate of speed, eventually hitting him and knocking him to the ground.
One man was taken to hospital with a leg injury.
A 46-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Possession of small amounts of illicit drugs will be decriminalized in B.C.
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
BREAKING | Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard facing new sexual assault charge
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is currently awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, has been charged in another alleged sexual assault.
Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest promised Tuesday to subject a national ban on so-called assault-style firearms to a classification review by a panel of experts.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
Russian lawmaker suggests kidnapping NATO defence minister in Ukraine
A senior Russian lawmaker has suggested kidnapping a NATO defence minister in Ukraine and bringing them to Moscow for questioning about what "orders" the West has been giving to Kyiv.
More than 550 monkeypox cases have been reported in 30 countries, WHO official says
The World Health Organization is now counting more than 550 monkeypox cases worldwide, the group's technical lead for monkeypox, Rosamund Lewis, said Tuesday on CNN International.
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Canada adds Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, to the sanctions list
A woman believed to be the girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin was among 22 individuals added to the list of Russians sanctioned by Canada over the war in Ukraine.
London
-
Unprovoked attack in downtown London, Ont.
London police are investigating a random attack in the downtown.
-
Possible cause of death revealed in freezer murder
The forensic pathologist who examined the body of a Mississauga man found in a freezer has testified at the first degree murder trial of Chad Reu-Waters.
-
Car leaves road, strikes guy wire and unoccupied home
OPP in Norfolk County are using a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning as an example of why it’s important to wear your seatbelt.
Windsor
-
Windsor police receive more than 100 noise complaints first month into anti-noise campaign
Nearly one month after launching an anti-noise campaign, Windsor police say they have received more than 100 complaints through the new online reporting system.
-
Emergency crews respond to crash on Howard Ave. near 7th Concession
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Howard Avenue between Concessions 7 and 8 as officers investigate a collision.
-
'It feels great': Amherstburg couple wins $100,000 with scratch ticket
An Amherstburg couple has investment plans for their scratch lottery ticket winnings.
Barrie
-
Officer scales ravine to rescue distressed dog in sweltering heat
OPP officer scales ravine in Oro-Medonte to rescue lost, scared dog.
-
Orillia woman charged with impaired driving in cottage country
Provincial police arrested a suspected impaired driver in Bracebridge following a concerned call from a citizen Tuesday morning.
-
Angus youth charged with arson after series of fires
A young individual faces serious charges in connection with a series of fires in Angus Monday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect arrested, firearm seized after Oakville school put in lockdown
A suspect has been arrested and a firearm has been seized following an incident that resulted in an Oakville high school briefly being placed under lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Manitoulin police rescue fawn attacked by a cat
Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island were called to Gore Bay on Tuesday after a feline attacked a fawn.
-
Police say Sudbury senior stopped for speeding twice within 12 minutes on Hwy. 69
A senior driving in the French River on May 22 was clearly in a hurry: police pulled the vehicle over twice within 12 minutes.
Ottawa
-
Storm recovery costing Hydro Ottawa $25-$30 million
The May 21 storm has cost Hydro Ottawa $25-$30 million, more than five times what the 2018 tornadoes cost, CEO Bryce Conrad says.
-
Three dead in head-on crash southwest of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a head-on crash about 90 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.
-
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard facing new sexual assault charge
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is currently awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, has been charged in another alleged sexual assault.
-
Toronto confirms second case of monkeypox
Toronto is reporting a second case of monkeypox in the city.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect arrested, firearm seized after Oakville school put in lockdown
A suspect has been arrested and a firearm has been seized following an incident that resulted in an Oakville high school briefly being placed under lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Years of media leaks from Quebec anti-corruption squad came from its director, watchdog concludes
A steady drip of media leaks that derailed a high-profile corruption trial came from the very investigator looking into the corruption, according to Quebec’s police watchdog.
-
Montreal elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl
Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.
-
Quebec to use HPV test to screen for cervical cancer, replacing Pap test
Quebec says it will start using human papillomavirus tests as its primary screening tool for cervical cancer, replacing the Pap smear.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie describes 'beast' of organization that oversaw mass shooting response
A senior Nova Scotia Mountie involved in the response to the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history told an inquiry Tuesday that confusion was inevitable as the police force rapidly built a "beast" of an organization to stop an active shooter.
-
N.B. reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths, drop in hospitalizations and new cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19, along with a drop in hospitalizations and cases, in the province’s weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations; no update on deaths this week
Prince Edward Island health officials are reporting an increase in new COVID-19 cases, but a decrease in hospitalizations in its weekly update.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy rain washes out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region
Heavy rain in Manitoba has washed out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region.
-
Which Winnipeg restaurants have been named some of the best in Canada?
Two Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of the best in the country.
-
More donations needed to help Ukrainians arriving in Winnipeg
The Ukrainian National Federation – Club Winnipeg has been helping Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in the city since the war with Russia broke out, and it is calling for donations so it can continue to provide assistance.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE AT 3
WATCH LIVE AT 3 | Double homicide suspects identified but Calgary police say they need witnesses to make arrests
Calgary police say they have identified suspects but more information is needed from witnesses to make arrests, and now investigators and the victims' family members are pleading for people to come forward.
-
Calgary's new $500 fine for public harassment goes into effect June 1
An attempt by Calgary city council to curb the rise in cases of verbal harassment in public spaces through heftier fines will makes its debut this week.
-
Dog being off leash leads to violent encounter, vehicle vandalism near Cochrane
Cochrane RCMP has released a sketch of a female suspect accused of pushing a man off his bike then vandalizing his truck because she was upset his dog was off leash.
Edmonton
-
Travis Toews ends speculation, first to register for UCP leadership contest
Travis Toews has handed in his resignation as treasury board president and finance minister in order to be the first to put his name forward in Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership contest.
-
Family affair: Josh and Dave Manson going head-to-head in Avalanche-Oilers matchup
Josh Manson wants to do everything he can to beat the Edmonton Oilers. That doesn't mean the Colorado Avalanche defenceman will be cutting off communication with his dad during the NHL's Western Conference final.
-
LIVE @ 2:00
LIVE @ 2:00 | Edmonton mayor and Alberta justice minister to meet to discuss downtown crime
Alberta's justice minister and Edmonton's mayor are to meet today to discuss a spike in violent crime on downtown streets and on public transit.
Vancouver
-
Dog shot after being abandoned by owner in B.C.'s Southern Interior
The B.C. SPCA is caring for a dog that was found suffering gunshot wounds after being abandoned by her owner in a small community in the province's Southern Interior.
-
'Trophy photo,' DNA sample help B.C. conservation find hunter connected to illegally harvested black bear, moose
B.C. conservation officers say a DNA sample helped them track down an American hunter connected to illegal harvesting of a black bear and a moose.
-
B.C. senior serving life sentence for murders dies in prison
A Vancouver senior who was convicted of second-degree murder committed while he was in his 70s has died in prison, officials say.