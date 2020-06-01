KITCHENER -- Guelph police have charged a 59-year-old man with committing an indecent act after an incident at a residential complex over the weekend.

According to a news release, officers were called to the area near Willow Road and Bagot Street on Saturday.

A woman had been sitting in the greenspace of the complex when a man approached and began speaking to her.

Police say she knew him.

Officials say that the man was wearing a housecoat that was closed at the front.

After a short time, though, police say he reached inside the housecoat and allegedly exposed himself to the victim multiple times.

The man, who police did not identify, is expected to appear in a Guelph courtroom on Sept. 15 to answer the charge.