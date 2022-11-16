Guelph man awoken by intruder who allegedly claimed he was sleeping in her bed

Guelph police are looking for a woman who allegedly broke into a downtown home and confronted a resident sleeping inside.

Police say it happened on Glasgow Street South just before midnight on Tuesday.

A man called police and reported he was asleep when a woman he didn’t know entered his bedroom.

She allegedly claimed he was sleeping in her bed and threatened to harm him before leaving.

Police believed the intruder may have been responsible for a break-in at the same home days earlier.

On Monday morning, the Glasgow Street homeowner called police and reported someone had entered his home over the weekend while he was away. Police say “items were located in various areas of the home.”

The woman is described as white, around 35-year-old, and wearing a black and grey jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police.