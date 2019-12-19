KITCHENER -- Guelph police say a 40-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his roommate with a glass bong.

At 11 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the dispute to a home on Janefield Avenue.

According to police, the roommates got into a fight over one of the men being too loud while playing video games.

It's alleged that the accused then hit his roommate with the glass bong, causing it to break.

The victim required medical attention and was taken to hospital with injuries.

A Guelph man has been arrested for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He was held for a bail hearing at the Guelph Police Service.