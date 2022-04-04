Guelph man assaulted, suffers broken orbital bone

Guelph police are looking for a suspect involved in a Saturday morning assault that left a man with a broken orbital bone.

Police responded to a downtown parkade around 1:35 a.m. and say a man was walking past a licensed establishment on Macdonell Street when another man challenged him to a fight. The victim continued walking, but was punched and fell to the ground.

The man was transported to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police said the suspect fled westbound along Macdonell Street and is described as:

White

In his early 20s

Shaggy brown hair

Wearing a dark jacket with flannel edging over a dark grey shirt with a red and white emblem

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.