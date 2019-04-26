Featured
Guelph man arrested on child porn charges
A computer keyboard seen in this file photo. (Victor Iliescu / Pexels)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 1:29PM EDT
A 58-year-old Guelph man is facing a number of child porn-related charges.
On Thursday, Guelph police executed a search warrant at a home in the city’s south end.
During the warrant, police say they found evidence required to arrest a man that lives there.
He has been charged with the following:
- possession of child pornography
- making child pornography available for distribution
- accessing child pornography
The man has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.