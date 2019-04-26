

CTV Kitchener





A 58-year-old Guelph man is facing a number of child porn-related charges.

On Thursday, Guelph police executed a search warrant at a home in the city’s south end.

During the warrant, police say they found evidence required to arrest a man that lives there.

He has been charged with the following:

possession of child pornography

making child pornography available for distribution

accessing child pornography

The man has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.