Guelph man arrested for swinging hockey stick at employee in store he's banned from: police

GUELPH -

Guelph police have arrested a man they say went to a store he is banned from and swung a hockey stick at an employee.

According to a news release, the man went into a business downtown around 1:40 p.m. Monday, despite having several courts orders requiring him to stay away.

When an employee reportedly approached the man to remind him he wasn’t allowed to be there, he began swinging​ a hockey stick over his head before pointing it at the employee.

Police say the man fled on foot, but was arrested when he returned to the same business once again several hours later.

A 24-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault with a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with release conditions, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

He is set to appear in court in early December.