KITCHENER -- Regional police have arrested a Guelph man after they say he broke into a Waterloo home and stole the resident’s vehicle.

The suspect reportedly entered the Albert Street home between 2 and 5 a.m. on Thursday, stole car keys and other property, and then fled in the resident’s vehicle.

Police say the vehicle and suspect were later found in the area of Laurelwood Drive.

A 29-year-old from Guelph is now facing several charges following an investigation, including break and enter, theft of a vehicle, five counts of breaching a probation order, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.