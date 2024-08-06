Guelph man arrested for public indecent act

A Guelph man has been charged after police said he was caught masturbating in public.

Guelph Police received a call from a member of the public just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Police were told a male was committing an indecent act at the corner of Wyndham Street South and Surrey Street East. When officers arrived, they said they found a man masturbating where passersby could see.

A 33-year-old Guelph man has been charged with committing an indecent act and two counts of breaching a probation order.