Guelph man arrested for following women downtown

A 38-year-old Guelph man is facing several charges after he allegedly followed two women downtown.

Police say at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a woman was walking on Macdonell Street when a stranger grabbed her forearm and repeatedly told her “I’m touching you.” She broke free and continued walking, but a short time later she felt a tugging on her backpack and looked to see the same man behind her.

Police say the woman was able to break free again. She walked to the police station to report the interaction.

Meanwhile, the man continued to the area in front of city hall where he approached another woman who was sitting on a chair. The man allegedly stood over her so she was unable to get up. She eventually climbed over the arm of the chair to get away and he began following her until she too walked to the police station.

Police say several bystanders also called to report the man’s erratic behaviour. Officers arrested him on Macdonell Street.

He’s been charged with assault, two counts of criminal harassment and breaching an undertaking.