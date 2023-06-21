Guelph man arrested following series of break-ins

A man was arrested in Guelph Tuesday evening following a series of alleged break-ins in the downtown area.

Two businesses were targeted, with cash and products stolen. Three other commercial buildings suffered attempted break-ins.

Guelph police identified a person of interest leaving a downtown address. Stolen property, including personal and business documents, were alleged to have been found in the suspect's home.

The investigation linked the suspect to previous apartment break-ins and a business break-in on Essex Street.

A 22-year-old man faces multiple charges, including break and enter, possessing identity documents, and breaching probation. The suspect remains in custody for a bail hearing.