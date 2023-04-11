Guelph man arrested after suspicious package left, detonated outside police headquarters
The Guelph Police Service says a 55-year-old Guelph man has been charged with mischief in connection to a suspicious package that was left outside police headquarters Monday morning.
Police said just after 8 a.m., an officer located the package and a note outside the main doors.
“After initial investigation we could not determine the nature of the package, the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Explosives Disposal Unit was called to assist,” police said in a news release.
Officers used a remote-controlled robot to approach and detonate the package, which was found not to contain any explosive material.
A remote-controlled robot was seen being sent in to examine the package, and around 11:30 a.m. what sounded like a small controlled explosion could be heard.
Waterloo regional police explosive disposal unit officers are assisting Guelph police after a suspicious package was left outside the Guelph police headquarters. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News Kitchener)
Police determined that the package did not contain any explosive material.
A canine unit with the Waterloo Regional Police Service, which has been trained to detect explosives, was also called in to search the area around police headquarters.
The road outside the police headquarters was closed for around four hours.
According to police, a review of surveillance data showed the package being dropped off just after 4 a.m.
Police said a man was located downtown and arrested.
Police said in an email to CTV News they are not commenting on the precise nature of the package, as this will be part of the evidence offered in court.
