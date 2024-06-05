Guelph man arrested after several girls approached
A Guelph man has been arrested after several girls said they were approached in an aggressive manner.
The reports date back to May 14 and span across the city, including near schools. In each case the girl or young female said they were followed or chased by an unknown male. Guelph police said in some cases the girls said the man spoke to them or tried to touch them.
Investigators identified a suspect using video surveillance and arrested a 33-year-old man on Monday.
He has been charged with three counts of criminal harassment and two count of breaching release orders.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it’s cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
Hamilton children's hospital pauses tonsil, adenoid surgeries after death of 2 pediatric patients
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
When Hitler threatened the world, they enlisted. Today, they have 6 great-grandchildren
Born in 1922, Anne McNamara is now 101 years old. Her husband Howard is 104. They are among the few remaining Canadian veterans with first-hand memories of WWII.
WATCH Will the Bank of Canada keep cutting rates? What an economist thinks
The Bank of Canada cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, the first drop in more than four years --- but is it just the beginning of a round of cutting? An economist says we'll know more about the bank's thinking after the next announcement
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre proves to be a quick study when it comes to damage control
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Are more Americans moving to Canada because of Trump?
While a growing number of Americans may be considering moving north to Canada to escape Donald Trump, an immigration lawyer says few will actually qualify to live and work here.
Sask. RCMP searching for suspect connected to Manitoba officer involved shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect who they say fled from incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
Amanda Knox re-convicted of slander in Italy for accusing innocent man in roommate's 2007 murder
An Italian court reconvicted Amanda Knox of slander Wednesday, quashing her hope of removing a legal stain against her that has persisted long after her exoneration in the brutal 2007 murder of her British roommate while the two were exchange students in Italy.
Boeing launches NASA astronauts for the first time after years of delays
Boeing launched astronauts for the first time Wednesday, belatedly joining SpaceX as a second taxi service for NASA.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
London in the spotlight at Canadian Music Week in Toronto
London and venues in city have come up big at this year's Canadian Live Music Industry Awards, which took place during Canadian Music Week in Toronto.
-
Bank robbery in London leads to charges
A bank robbery in London has led to charges for a Toronto man. Around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, police said a man went into a bank on Wellington road and gave the teller a note demanding money.
-
LHSC reduces cancer surgery wait times by 50 per cent
Through several focused strategies and a dedicated team effort, the organization said it has improved cancer surgery wait times over the past year for non-urgent and non-emergent patients.
Windsor
-
Home sales drop almost 20 per cent in Windsor-Essex
There was about a 20 per cent drop in home sales in May compared to the same time a year ago, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
-
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it’s cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
-
Damage estimated at $400,000 after Campbell Ave fire
Windsor fire officials say damage is estimated at $400,000 after a fire on Campbell Avenue.
Barrie
-
Police appeal for witnesses in head-on collision involving 15-year-old
Police are searching for witnesses following a serious head-on collision involving a 15-year-old in the Township of King.
-
Suspect smashes wine bottles, steals alcohol in Barrie restaurant break-in
Police in Barrie are investigating an overnight break-in at a restaurant in the south end after a cleaning crew arrived to find a broken window and smashed wine bottles everywhere.
-
E-bike collision in Barrie sends man to trauma centre
An e-bike rider has been taken to a Toronto area trauma centre after a collision at Dunlop Street West and Miller Drive in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Overnight shooting in school parking lot sends one to hospital in North Bay
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
-
Hamilton children's hospital pauses tonsil, adenoid surgeries after death of 2 pediatric patients
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
-
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it’s cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
Ottawa
-
Cabbies propose Ottawa charge 'nominal fee' on Uber, taxi rides to cover potential lawsuit settlement
Taxi drivers are proposing a "nominal fee" on Uber and taxi rides in the City of Ottawa to cover the cost of a potential settlement in the class-action lawsuit over the city's handling of Uber's arrival 10 years ago.
-
The Nation man charged after crashing into railway crossing arm
Ontario Provincial Police arrested a 67-year-old man on impaired driving charges after crashing into a railway crossing arm in The Nation Township.
-
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it’s cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
Toronto
-
Hamilton children's hospital pauses tonsil, adenoid surgeries after death of 2 pediatric patients
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
-
$1 million of stolen goods recovered following GTA Shoppers Drug Mart thefts investigation
Police have recovered roughly $1 million worth of stolen goods following a three-month investigation into thefts at several Shoppers Drug Mart stores across the GTA.
-
More than 70,000 kids in Ontario seeking publicly funded autism supports
Ontario's fiscal watchdog says there are more than 70,000 children seeking support through the Ontario Autism Program, but fewer than 15,000 are getting funding for core therapy.
Montreal
-
These are the 7 STM bus routes being eliminated in Montreal
The STM says it is eliminating seven bus routes in Montreal as part of an overhaul of services on the island.
-
Man sentenced in hit-and-run that killed Ukrainian girl in Montreal
The driver who struck and killed a seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee in 2022 has been sentenced to 12 months to be served in the community followed by a year of probation.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'I would give my left arm to get 1.69 per cent again': Montrealers bracing for interest rate change
Montreal resident Jamie Goren is bracing for the Bank of Canada interest rate change this week as his mortgage is up for renewal this fall.
Atlantic
-
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it’s cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
-
Traffic redirected on Windmill Road in Dartmouth after SUV crash
Halifax Regional Police is at the scene of a car crash in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.
-
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for 2023 Sussex, N.B., shooting
A man has been sentenced in connection with a shooting that prompted an emergency alert in Sussex, N.B., last year.
Winnipeg
-
Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Niverville, RCMP investigating multiple scenes
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Niverville on Wednesday morning.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for suspect connected to Manitoba officer involved shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect who they say fled from incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
-
Murder trial to hear from second psychiatrist about mental state of serial killer
A court-appointed forensic psychiatrist is set to testify today about the mental state of an admitted serial killer.
Calgary
-
Balcony fire forces evacuation of Royal Oak condo building
A condo building in the community of Royal Oak had to be evacuated on Wednesday after a fire broke out on the fourth floor.
-
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it’s cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
-
Windy and wild Alberta baseball game leads to final score of 31-26
A small crowd of baseball fans in Brooks, Alta., had to hold onto their hats for a wild game that ended up with a final score that was better suited for a basketball game.
Edmonton
-
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it’s cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
-
Arrest made in Parkland County pedestrian hit-and-run
An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian on a highway west of Edmonton early Monday morning.
-
Bring a donation to the food bank, take a photo with the Grey Cup at the Elks home opener
The Edmonton Elks will be collecting donations for Edmonton's Food Bank at their home opener on Saturday as part of the Purolator Tackle Hunger Game Day Food Drive.
Vancouver
-
Police investigation underway in Vancouver's Chinatown
A major police investigation is underway in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood Wednesday morning.
-
6 suspects arrested, drugs and cash seized after months-long trafficking investigation: RCMP
Multiple suspects were arrested and drugs and cash were seized by police in B.C.'s Lower Mainland following a months-long investigation into a trafficking operation.
-
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Duncan, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.