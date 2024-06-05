Guelph man arrested after several girls approached

A Guelph man has been arrested after several girls said they were approached in an aggressive manner.

The reports date back to May 14 and span across the city, including near schools. In each case the girl or young female said they were followed or chased by an unknown male. Guelph police said in some cases the girls said the man spoke to them or tried to touch them.

Investigators identified a suspect using video surveillance and arrested a 33-year-old man on Monday.

He has been charged with three counts of criminal harassment and two count of breaching release orders.