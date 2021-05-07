KITCHENER -- Guelph police have arrested a man they say was seen pushing a shopping cart of stolen roofing supplies.

Officers were called to the area of Edinburgh Road North and Foster Avenue just after 8 a.m. on Thursday for reports of the suspicious person.

The shingles that were in the man’s shopping cart were later determined to have been stolen, according to officials.

Police say they later found out the man was also wanted on two outstanding warrants.

A 35-year-old Guelph man has been charged with two counts of possessing stolen property, failing to attend court, and failing to comply with the provincial sex offender registry.

The accused is set to appear in a Guelph court in mid-August.