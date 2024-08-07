Guelph man arrested after indecent act outside childcare centre

A Guelph man has been arrested after police say he was caught touching himself outside a childcare centre.

Staff at a downtown childcare centre said they saw the man watching children in the playground around 3:40 p.m.. When they confronted him, he claimed he was picking up his child and left the area.

Staff later saw the same man watching children through a window after the children had been moved inside. The man told staff he was waiting for his wife and left the area again.

Moments later, the man was seen hiding in the bushes and apparently masturbating.

Guelph Police were called and the man was arrested. A 30-year-old Guelph man has been charged with committing an indecent act and breaching a court order.