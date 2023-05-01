Guelph man arrested after allegedly threatening child with hatchet

Guelph police have charged a 37-year-old man who they say threatened a child with a hatchet.

Police said officers were called to a townhouse complex in the west end around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses reported a man took a hatchet out of his car and approached a playground where he “brandished the hatchet while yelling at a small child,” police said.

Investigators do not believe the man and the child knew each other.

Officers found the accused sitting in his car. While speaking to him, they observed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and an odour of alcoholic beverage on his breath. When asked to provide a breath sample, he refused, police said.

The 37-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, impaired operation and refusing a breath sample.