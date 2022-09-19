Guelph man arrested after allegedly masturbating near elementary school, arrested days later on different charges

A man from Guelph was arrested for allegedly committing an indecent act near an elementary school on Friday, and then arrested days later on different charges.

Police were called to the area of a school in Downtown Guelph around 10 a.m.

They say a man was seen on the edge of school property with his hands down his pants masturbating.

Police say he was confronted by staff and left.

Police received another report three hours later of a man exposing himself and masturbating around Dean Avenue and Talbot Street.

The descriptions of the man in both incidents were similar to each other, police said.

Around 1 p.m., officers found and arrested the man.

A 31-year-old Guelph man was charged with two counts of committing an indecent act and breach of probation.

MAN ARRESTED AGAIN DAYS LATER

According to a follow up news release, the same 31-year-old man was arrested again early Wednesday morning and is facing different charges.

The man was released on bail following his Friday arrest with a term to "keep the peace and be of good behaviour."

Police say they saw him again around 3 a.m. Wednesday inside an ATM vestibule at a north-end bank.

They add that there was suspecte fentanyl next to him and that he had urinated inside the vestibule.

A 31-year-old Guelph man has been further charged with possessing a controlled substance, mischief under $5,000, and failing to comply with a court order. He was held for another bail hearing on Wednesday.