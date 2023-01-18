Guelph man arrested after allegedly masturbating in public

A Guelph man is facing several charges, including sexual assault and committing an indecent act, after he allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in an area where children and youth were present, Guelph police said.

According to police, on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m., a teenage girl was working at a downtown business when a man allegedly began making inappropriate comments and then sexually assaulted her. She stepped away from the man, and he left.

Police said just before 3:30 p.m., an woman was walking in the area of Paisley Road and Dublin Street North when a man began walking behind her and then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Officials said the woman ran away but turned back to see the man making a rude gesture toward her.

“Concerned for students who would be leaving a nearby school the female yelled at the male to leave the area. Instead he exposed himself and began masturbating as several children and youths were walking in the area,” police said in a news release.

Police said officers arrived shortly after and arrested the man.

A 33-year-old Guelph man is charged with two counts of sexual assault, committing an indecent act and two counts of breaching a probation order.

Anyone who has had contact with the male is asked to call Detective Constable Dave Gamsby of the Guelph Police Service Special Victims Unit at 519-824-1212, ext. 7505, or email him at dgamsby@guelphpolice.ca.