KITCHENER -- A 24-year-old Guelph man was arrested on luring charges after he allegedly arranged a meet-up with a 12-year-old girl.

According to a news release, police started investigating after they learned that an adult was having "sexual conversations with a child." During these conversations, police allege that they arranged an in-person meeting.

When the accused arrived at the meeting spot on Wednesday morning, police said he was met by officers instead.

He's been charged with luring a person under the age of 16 and agreement to commit a sexual offence against a person under the age of 16.

Police said he was released with conditions, including one that banned him from possessing a device that can access the internet. About 90 minutes after he was released, police said he was seen at a business buying a new cell phone and SIM card.

He was arrested for breaching his release conditions and was due in a Guelph courtroom on March 23, 2021.

In their news release, police said that cybertip.ca is the country's largest tip line for reporting online exploitation of kids. "Tips from the public can help protect children from sexual abuse," the release said.

The name of the accused was not released.