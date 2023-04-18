Guelph man arrested after alleged assault during rec hockey game

A 31-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after another player was left bloodied during a recreational hockey game.

Police say during a game on the evening of March 5, a player was struck several times in the back of the head and pulled to the ice, where he was then repeatedly punched in the head and face. Police say he sustained injuries to his teeth and gums that required dental work.

As a result of an investigation, police arrested the 31-year-old on Monday and charged him with assault causing bodily harm.