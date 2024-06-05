KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man allegedly steals $18k worth of chicken from grocery store

    A whole cooked chicken sits on a counter in this stock photo. (Andres Carrera/Pexels.com) A whole cooked chicken sits on a counter in this stock photo. (Andres Carrera/Pexels.com)
    A Guelph man has been arrested after he allegedly stole $18,000 worth of cooked chicken from a grocery store.

    Guelph police say staff at a local grocery store reported an employee had been fired after an internal investigation in early May. They said a man working in the hot food section was spotted stealing or giving away cooked chicken between December and May.

    A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday and charged with theft over $5,000.

