Guelph man allegedly steals $18k worth of chicken from grocery store

A Guelph man has been arrested after he allegedly stole $18,000 worth of cooked chicken from a grocery store.

Guelph police say staff at a local grocery store reported an employee had been fired after an internal investigation in early May. They said a man working in the hot food section was spotted stealing or giving away cooked chicken between December and May.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday and charged with theft over $5,000.