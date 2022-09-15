Guelph man allegedly hides from officers behind bus shelter, faces drugs and weapons charges

Guelph police have handed out several drug and weapon charges to a man they say was trying to hide from them behind a bus shelter.

According to a news release, officers were patrolling the area of Willow Road and Silvercreek Parkway around 10:15 a.m. when they saw a man trying to hide behind a bus shelter.

Police say he then ran across Willow Road and barely avoided several vehicles.

The man was later stopped and found to be wanted for breaching probation orders, according to officials.

Officers allegedly found suspected cocaine, fentanyl, diazepam, five cell phones, and pepper spray on him.

A 41-year-old Guelph man has been charged with two countsof possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a controlled substance, possessing a prohibited weapon and two counts of breaching probation.