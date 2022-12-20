Guelph man allegedly breaks into six businesses, hit with seventh charge during court appearance

A Guelph man who was charged with breaking into six businesses has been hit with a seventh charge.

Police say on Dec. 5, they executed a search warrant at a home on College Avenue West and arrested a man on six counts of breaking and entering.

The day before, police say a rock was thrown through the front window of a Stone Road West restaurant around 5 a.m. and cash was stolen out of a register.

When police reviewed video of the incident, they recognized the suspect as the man they had previously arrested.

On Monday, a 50-year-old Guelph man was arrested during a court appearance on the earlier six charges and hit with a seventh.

He'll remain in custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 5.