

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man, already facing four counts of sexual assault from incidents occurring at Riverside Park, is now facing an additional charge.

On July 28, Gelph police released information about a sexual assault that took place at Riverside Park a few days prior.

The suspect was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

On Aug. 8, the accused was charged with two more counts of sexual assault after more victims came forward.

Guelph police say a fourth woman came forward yesterday leading to more charges.

All four alleged assaults took place in Riverside Park between July 22 and July 26.

The suspect is described as a brown male, about 50 to 60 years old, with a thin build.

In at least one of the incidents, police say that the suspect had his young grandson with him.