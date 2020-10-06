GUELPH -- Guelph police are trying to identify a man in relation to a report of a suspicious person on a path on Sept. 22.

Police say they were called about a suspicious person in the area of Delhi Street, Eramosa Road, Glenhill Place and Pleasant Road around 1 p.m. Officers searched the area but couldn't find the person, according to police.

They are now looking to identify a man in relation to the incident.

He is described as white with short, brown hair and a heavier build. He's between 18 and 25 years old and was wearing a maroon hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.