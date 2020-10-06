Advertisement
Guelph looking to identify man in relation to suspicious incident
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, October 6, 2020 6:17AM EDT
Police in Guelph are trying to identify this man, described as suspicious (Guelph Police Services)
GUELPH -- Guelph police are trying to identify a man in relation to a report of a suspicious person on a path on Sept. 22.
Police say they were called about a suspicious person in the area of Delhi Street, Eramosa Road, Glenhill Place and Pleasant Road around 1 p.m. Officers searched the area but couldn't find the person, according to police.
They are now looking to identify a man in relation to the incident.
He is described as white with short, brown hair and a heavier build. He's between 18 and 25 years old and was wearing a maroon hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.