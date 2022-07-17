Guelph Lake closed for missing swimmer search

The main beach at Guelph Lake Conservation Area has been shut down as emergency crews search for a missing swimmer.

On Sunday, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the lake around 5 p.m. for reports of a swimmer in distress.

OPP tell CTV News the person was around 30 feet from shore.

Police's aviation and underwater search and rescue teams, along with Guelph and Grand Valley Fire Departments, are all helping with the search.

Officials say the search will continue until it's dark and, if the person isn't found by then, resume Monday morning.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of Guelph Lake. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.