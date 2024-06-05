Guelph introducing new measures to reduce single-use waste

The City of Guelph will be adopting new policies to try to reduce the number of disposable items that end up in local landfills.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, preliminary approval was given to three recommendations as part of the city’s Single-Use Items Reduction strategy.

They include:

Businesses must accept a customer’s clean reusable drink cup for beverages made in-store

Businesses must only offer single-use items when requested (straws are exempt)

Paper bags must contain 40 per cent post-consumer recycled content

Some of the items customers must request are cup sleeves, trays, condiments and utensils.

“Council directed staff to include ways to eliminate single-use plastics in Guelph as part of the solid waste management master plan,” explained Heather Connell, the manager of business and technical services, environmental services, and solid waste services for the City of Guelph. “It was a two-phased approach. Phase one, council approved the single-use items by banning plastic shopping bags and polystyrene cups and containers. And phase two, we’re advancing the amount of single-use item reductions that we’re doing.”

Council decided not to move ahead with a proposed fee on disposable cups and reusable shopping bags that was initially included in the recommendations.

They are expected to vote on the proposal at their June 25 the meeting and, if approved, the new rules are expected to go into effect on March 1, 2025.