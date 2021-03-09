GUELPH -- The City of Guelph plans to install some new traffic calming measures in a speeding hot spot.

Numerous measures installed over the past four years failed to slow drivers on Downey Road.

This spring, officials said they plan to install speed cushions, which are similar to speed bumps.

"They have gaps so that emergency vehicles and transit vehicles don't have to go over the vertical measures," said Steve Anderson, a transportation engineer with the City of Guelph.

Anderson said the city started a formal review on the street in 2014. In 2017, the added pavement markings, curb extensions and centre islands. Display boards were added in 2019, which officials said slowed some drivers.

The final phase of the traffic calming measures was delayed due to nearby construction and traffic changes during the pandemic.

"Staff had to wait a little bit for the resumption of traffic volumes," Coun. Dominique O'Rourke.

The city has already spent $300,000 on Downey Road. The speed cushions have an additional price tag of $30,000.

The work on the road is one of nearly two dozen areas across Guelph earmarked for traffic calming measures over the next few years.

"At the end of the day, the city can engineer, they city can enforce, but it's up to the speeders to slow down," O'Rourke said.

The new cushions should be installed by the summer.