KITCHENER -- The Guelph Humane Society has welcomed its first guest into the new building’s dedicated farm animal room.

A chicken was brought in Wednesday by two GHS animal services officers, after it was found wandering around Clairfields Drive West in Guelph.

“This isn’t that odd in Guelph,” said Sonia Maiorano, GHS Animal Care Coordinator and a Registered Veterinary Technician.

“I’ve been working here for a year, and I think this is the seventh stray chicken or rooster that has been brought in.”

The farm animal room is set up to mimic a real chicken coop, with wood chips and elevated climbing structures.

“It will be even better this spring when we can build the outdoor pen, so the chickens and roosters in our care can come inside or out as they please,” said Maiorano. “But for now, the chicken looks quite happy.”

Maiorano said bringing in farm animals is an easier process at the new facility.

“At the old building, we would have to set up a dog crate at night to keep roosters or chickens contained. One of those large wire crates,” said Maiorano. “If the weather was nice, we would let them go outside during the day - but we were always running back and forth to set up safe spaces. Now the space is already here.” and we don’t have to worry about outdoor life approaching them. They are safe inside with us.”

The chicken will stay at GHS for about five days in hopes of its owner coming by. If no owner comes forward, the society will start the rehoming process.