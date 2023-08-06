Guelph Humane Society warns drivers not to leave dogs in hot cars

There are growing concerns surrounding the amount of dogs being left in hot cars.

Guelph police and the Guelph Humane Society are reminding drivers that even with a window cracked, vehicles can still reach dangerous temperatures.

“We’ve had an influx from last summer,” said Kelly Tremblay, a Guelph animal services officer. “We only had seven calls about dogs in hot cars come in, and this year, we’re at 16. So it’s been an issue that’s still on the rise surprisingly.”

The humane society urges everyone to call 9-1-1 if they find a dog in distress. The police service will contact animal services before heading to the area to assess the situation.

During the call, officials say you should be descriptive about the pet’s condition, as well as the make and model of the car.

“From there, we try to get people to be as hands-off as possible just because it’s a high stress, high emotional situation. We’d rather them take a step back and then have us take over,” said Tremblay.

She added the first key signs to watch for when wondering if a dog is overheating are panting, excessive drooling, and lack of coordination.

“In severe cases, the dog will be laying on its side heavy breathing, which you can tell from the stomach expanding and the rib cage expanding very heavily,” said Tremblay. “We also can tell if the dog is not really responding to its environment anymore. So if you’re knocking on the window and there’s no response from the dog, they’re kind of disoriented at that point, and that point is kinda when we start to become really concerned. “

Even on a cool day, officials say that high humidity in direct sunlight can create a dangerous, and sometimes deadly, situation.

“Humidity is a huge factor. It could be a little cooler outside but high humidity and it can still get to the dogs. If the dog is not in the shade, if the car is parked right out in the sun, then it’s like an incubator basically.”