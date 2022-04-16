Guelph Humane Society looking for homes for abundance of bunnies

The Guelph Humane Society has an abundance of bunnies and are looking to find homes for them.

The organization announced they're dropping their adoption fee for the rabbits for the rest of the month. The usual price is $160, but will be $50 for the rest of April.

The humane society says a common reason for rabbits being surrendered is people not realizing how much care they need, but that most of the rabbits at the humane society right now are strays.

"I believe it's 16 or 17 that are either ready to go home right now or are going to be spayed or neutered within the next week or two," said Emily Fowler, an animal care attendant. "However, in our care we had 25 at last count before two litters were born in our care, so now it's about 35 to 40 rabbits that we are caring for."

The humane society has come out with a series of YouTube videos called 'Bunny Basics', which teaches owners how to properly care for their rabbit.