

CTV Kitchener





Flames broke out in the basement of a Guelph home Friday night.

When crews arrived at 528 Woolwich Street just after 7 p.m., the two-storey home was already filled with smoke.

Firefighters searched the home and found the source of the flames in the basement.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Everyone inside escaped unharmed but several family pets were killed.

The cause of the fire, while not considered suspicious, is still under investigation.