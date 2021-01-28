KITCHENER -- Guelph police are investigating after a home was ransacked this week while the owners were out of town.

Police say just before noon Wednesday they received a call from a woman who was watching the home for her friends. The caller told policethat, when she arrived at the home that morning, the garage window had been removed and the door into the house was smashed in.

Officers determined the home, located near College Avenue West and Edinburgh Road South, had been ransacked.

It is not yet known what was stolen, but police say the burglary happened sometime between Monday morning and Wednesday morning.

The incident is now under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police.