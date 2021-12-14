Guelph high school closes as COVID-19 cases climb

Guelph’s largest high school closed its doors Monday and switched to online learning Tuesday to ensure “student and staff safety and the continuity of learning.”

A memo was sent out to families at John F Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute Monday.

The closure came as the school is dealing with 10 COVID-19 cases according to the UGDSB’s "school’s with active COVID-19 cases" list.

On Saturday, the school’s principal issued a notice to parents, guardians and staff noted an outbreak was declared at John F Ross with six people from the school community testing positive for the disease.

“Public Health has also determined that one or more of these cases is connected to exposure to the new Omicron variant of concern,” wrote Chad Warren.

A spokesperson with Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health told CTV News Tuesday that Omicron is now present at the school.

The WDG PH official noted the closure at John Ross CVI was a decision by the Upper Grand District School Board. which is supported and viewed as proactive by the public public health unit.

