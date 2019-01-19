Featured
Guelph Gryphons name new football coach
Ryan Sheahan is introduced as the the University of Guelph's new head football coach.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 19, 2019 4:25PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 19, 2019 4:40PM EST
The Guelph Gryphons football team has a new head coach.
Ryan Sheahan was introduced to fans at a press conference Friday night.
The 38-year-old Montreal native played as quarterback for Kingston before starting his coaching career.
For the last four seasons he’s been the associate head coach and offensive coordinator at the University of Calgary.
Sheahan is the 17th coach in the team’s history.