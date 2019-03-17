

CTV Kitchener





History has been made by the women’s hockey team at the University of Guelph.

On Sunday they won gold at the U Sports national championship.

The Gryphons faced off against the McGill Martlets in Prince Edward Island.

It was a tough game that came down to one goal scored by Kaitlyn Lowy in the second period.

The Gryphons won 1-0 over the Martlets.