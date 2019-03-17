Featured
Guelph Gryphons celebrate women’s first national hockey championship
The Gryphons after winning their first national championship on Mar. 3, 2019. (Courtesy: U Sports Hockey)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 8:35PM EDT
History has been made by the women’s hockey team at the University of Guelph.
On Sunday they won gold at the U Sports national championship.
The Gryphons faced off against the McGill Martlets in Prince Edward Island.
It was a tough game that came down to one goal scored by Kaitlyn Lowy in the second period.
The Gryphons won 1-0 over the Martlets.