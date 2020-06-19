KITCHENER -- Guelph has announced that it will be opening a number of public facilities over the next weeks including pools, splash pads, public washrooms and the Guelph Farmers’ Market.

The city says they are working quickly to reopen local pools and splash pads. Equipment still needs to be tested, and they still need to confirm the availability of qualified attendants and lifeguards. Operating hours and COVID-19 guidelines will be posted on the city’s website next week, but here are a few of the expected opening dates:

Market Square wading pool – Saturday, June 27

Lyon Leisure Pool – Friday, July 3

Splash pads – Monday, July 6

Exhibition Park and Sunny Acres Park wading pools – Monday, July 13

Public washrooms in the city will also open on Monday, June 22:

Eastview Community Park

Exhibition Park (tennis courts)

Guelph Lake Sports Fields

Larry Pearson Community Park

Lyon Park

Margaret Greene Park

Market Square

Norm Jary Park

Silvercreek park

Georges Park

Riverview

Riverside concession

The Guelph Farmers’ Market will officially reopen on Saturday, July 4. The city says the back parking lot will be set up with fresh food from local growers. They also suggest visiting the city’s website to see what vendors will be participating. Shoppers can also place an order in advance and then safetly pick up their purchases at the market.

Starting Tuesday, June 23, the city is reopening its ServiceGuelph counter at City Hall so transit passengers can buy bus passes and and residents can make tax payments. New plexiglass safety barriers and floor decals have been installed to protect both visitors and employees.

While the ServiceGuelph counter will be open, the rest of City Hall will remain closed.

The city says recreation centres, libraries and museums will remain closed to the public until they can meet the safety guidelines set out by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

They are also reminding residents to stay home if they feel any symptoms similar to COVID-19, such as a fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, fatigue, headache, sore throat, runny or stuff nose.