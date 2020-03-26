KITCHENER -- An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared on ward 4E at Guelph General Hospital.

A newsrelease from the hospital and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Healthsays they are taking immediate measures to protect staff and patients.

“We are currently aware of four healthcare workers who have tested positive for COVID-19, and as the virus continues to spread, we expect there will be more,” said Marianne Walker, CEO of the hospital. “We will work with public health to identify those who are at risk and contact them immediately. The safety of our staff and patients is our top priority.”

GGH and public health add that they’re reaching out to people who may have come into contact with the virus while at the hospital.

“Public health follows up with anyone who may have had close contact with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of WDG Public Health. “We also work with anyone who has lab-confirmed COVID-19 to ensure they remain self-isolated for the required period of time.”

On Tuesday, Public Health confirmed that two hospital employees tested positive for COVID-19.