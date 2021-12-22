Guelph General Hospital dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak

Guelph -

Two patients and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at Guelph General Hospital.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health was consulted an outbreak has been declared on the hospital’s 4 East unit, according to a media release from the hospital.

Officials have reportedly taken a number steps in an attempt to keep the virus from spreading like “putting all the patients in the unit on contact precautions, COVID testing of all patients and staff in the unit, closing the unit to visitors, and increasing the cleaning.”

“Our ongoing priority is to ensure the safety of patients and staff who have worked diligently to limit the spread of COVID-19 during this challenging time,” said Marianne Walker, President and CEO in the rele​ase. “We are greatly concerned about the rapid surge of COVID-19 cases in the community and ask everyone do their part to reduce community spread.”

Officials noted this the first outbreak at Guelph General Hospital in seven months.

WDG Public Health will declare the outbreak over on Dec. 30 if there are no new cases.