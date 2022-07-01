Guelph Games gets underway with competitions and community festival

The games are on in Guelph!

Thousands of athletes are in the Royal City for the Canada Day long weekend to participate in the Guelph Games.

The 'masters competition' is open to all athletes over the age of 30.

Friday's events at Riverside Park included games of pickleball, soccer, volleyball and rugby, as well as family-friendly activities, food trucks and live music.

It was also a Canada Day party with fireworks scheduled at dusk.

"I've been to multi-sport games before and we wanted to create something here that brought athletes over and give them an opportunity to compete, have fun, and have a beer. We sort of merged the two [events] together," said event CEO Helen Stoumbous.

The Guelph Games continue Saturday and Sunday.

