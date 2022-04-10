Guelph gala held in support of The Grove Youth Wellness Hubs

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower

A showdown looms in Ukraine as Russia appointed a new military commander and looked to concentrate its attacks on the eastern part of the country, while Ukraine's president said his troops will hold their ground, and urged Western leaders, in particular U.S. President Joe Biden, to do more.

People board a bus during evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver