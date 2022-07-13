Guelph forbids lawn watering amid dry conditions

The City of Guelph has put a pause on lawn watering.

On Wednesday morning, the city announced it was bumping water restrictions to level 2 red in response to low river levels, increased water use and dry weather.

The following restrictions are now enforceable under bylaw and offenders can be issued a fine or court summons:

Lawn watering is not permitted

Decorative gardens can only be watered between 7 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on odd or even calendar dates based on address number; odd numbered houses can water on odd numbered dates, and even numbered houses on even dates

No restrictions on watering food gardens and trees

At–home vehicle washing (cars, boats, trailers, etc.) is not permitted

Decorative fountains must recirculate water or be turned off

Garden or outdoor hoses in use must have a shut-off nozzle

Wasting water, such as washing driveways, decks and sidewalks, is not permitted

The city has also issued a list of water-saving lawn and garden care tips.