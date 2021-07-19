KITCHENER -- The Guelph fire department is investigating two separate suspicious fires that happened in the span of three days.

Early Sunday morning around 1 a.m., a structure on an unoccupied property on Victoria Road North in Guelph was engulfed in flames.

"A property that was set back from the road quite a ways and this was a barn-type shed that was on the property," said Guelph fire chief Dave Elloway.

The fire is considered suspicious.

"It will be suspicious until we've been able to explain what the origin of cause is," Elloway said.

It's the second time a fire broke out at the property. In May, another building on the property was destroyed by fire.

"There's no obvious reason that a fire would have started, and the fact that there had been two on the same property in the course of about two months obviously causes some suspicion on what the nature of the fire was," said Scott Tracey, a spokesperson for Guelph police.

The land is owned by the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) but has been sitting empty since 2017. A spokesperson for the GRCA declined to comment, citing the active investigation.

About 13 kilometres away on Paisley Road in Guelph-Eramosa Township, fire crews battled another barn fire on Friday evening.

"The big challenge there was the distance away from the roadway," Elloway said. "Getting water into it and making sure it didn't not get into the vegetation that was around the structure."

The barn was empty.

Officials are also considering the Paisley Road fire suspicious while firefighters try to figure out what sparked the flames.

No one was hurt in either blaze.

Elloway says there's no connection between the two fires at this time.

"The Friday fire and the Sunday fire, I Can't tell you if there is any connection between those two because until we establish something that links those two, they're not linked," he said.